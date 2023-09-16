Strong winds with potential to cause 'widespread disruption' to batter much of the country

MetService is forecsting a long spell of westerly winds with many areas subject to watches or warnings.

Westerly winds “with the potential to cause widespread disruptions” would batter much of the country this weekend.

MetService was forecasting a “significant westerly wind event” this weekend, where windy conditions were expected right across the South Island and the southern half of the North Island.

Conditions were expected to be worse than Thursday's strong wind which caused power outages in Wairarapa, with widespread disruptions possible.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said “the South Island sees the impacts first, with the first warnings in effect from 1pm on Saturday in the Canterbury High country.

“Strong winds then spread onto the lower North Island during Sunday morning, with Wellington coming under a warning from 11am.”

Severe weather watches and warnings had already been issued, with people advised to stay vigilant and informed.

“It has been quite a while since we’ve seen such a strong westerly setup – typical for this time of year.

“Spring is traditionally the windiest season, but we have not seen a typical spring for a couple of years.”

Stuff MetService was forecasting a “significant westerly wind event” this weekend. (File photo)

Those planning to travel with trucks, caravans, trailers, or motorbikes should exercise caution and consider delaying their trips if possible.

Strong gusts of winds could damage trees, power lines, and unsecured structures. Road closures were also possible.

At 6.30pm on Saturday some areas of the South Island had reached wind warning criteria or near, and Wellington had also seen some reasonably strong wind gusts.

MetService forecaster Allister Gorman said gusts at the top of the Mt Cook Aerodrome in Canterbury High County had reached just over 120kph.

Banks Peninsula had seen gusts of 115kph, and 105kph in Gore.

However, many of the wind warnings and watches didn’t come into force until Sunday morning.

“Things will get stronger tomorrow,” he said.

In addition to the strong winds, MetService had also issued orange heavy rain warnings for the western South Island, where up to 200mm was expected.

Heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips were also possible and driving conditions might be hazardous.