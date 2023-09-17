Farm owner praises firefighters for getting blaze under control quickly

Firefighters have contained a fire at Mandamus Downs farm near Culverden in North Canterbury.

Firefighters dealing with a large scrub fire in North Canterbury also had to grapple with strong wind gusts as wild and windy conditions continue to batter much of the country.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was called to the fire at Mandamus Downs Station, on Pahau Downs Rd near Culverden, at 4.45am on Sunday.

A Fenz spokesperson said the fire was significant and had spread across a hectare of land before being contained. Further fire trucks were called in, as a precaution, due to strong winds in the area.

The fire burnt a small plantation on a steep gully, and razed a shed to the ground.

The gusty winds were thought to have ignited an old rubbish pile.

Firefighters from Culverden and Rolleston spent Sunday morning dampening down the area, by using a pump in a nearby pond.

The owner of the farm praised Fenz for containing the fire.

Wellington was also buffeted by strong winds overnight, leading Waka Kotahi to warn motorists in high sided vehicles and those on motorbikes to take extra care on SH2 between Kaikoke and Featherston (Remutaka Hill).

Significant westerly winds with “damaging gusts” were expected right across the South Island and for the southern half of the North Island on Sunday.

Conditions had the potential to cause “widespread disruption” and were expected to be worse than Thursday's strong winds, which caused power outages in Wairarapa.

Strong winds spread into the lower North Island from Sunday morning, with Wellington coming under a warning from 11am, MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.

MetService MetService is forecsting a long spell of westerly winds with many areas subject to watches or warnings.

Severe weather watches and warnings had already been issued, with people advised to stay vigilant and informed.

Severe gale northwesterlies with damaging gusts were forecast to reach 130kph in some exposed places.

James said those planning to travel with trucks, caravans, trailers, or motorbikes should exercise caution and consider delaying their trips if possible.

Strong gusts of winds could damage trees, power lines, and unsecured structures. Road closures were also possible.

At midday on Sunday, police warned motorists in Manawatu, Whanganui-Ruapehu and Taranaki to be particularly careful.

“With high winds today, police are warning drivers travelling on motorbikes or in vehicles with a high point of gravity i.e. buses, trucks and vans ... [to] drive to the conditions, and stop and wait if you feel unsafe, they said in a statement.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Firefighters from Culverden and Rolleston spent the morning dampening down hotspots.

“Police want everyone to arrive safely at their destinations.”

At 6.30pm on Saturday, some areas of the South Island had reached wind warning criteria or near, and Wellington also had some reasonably strong wind gusts.

In addition to the strong winds, MetService had also issued orange heavy rain warnings for the western South Island, where up to 200mm was expected.

Heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

Surface flooding and slips were also possible and driving conditions might be hazardous.