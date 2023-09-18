What's with all the wind lately?

Strong wind watches expire on Monday afternoon, bringing some relief before but windy conditions return to the South Island on Wednesday. Meanwhile, temperatures are set to rise.

While Aotearoa had been warned of incoming wind last week, the country was battered on Sunday by one of the strongest recorded gusts of 246kph, according to Metservice.

But while Sunday’s carnage, with three people hospitalised after a campervan rolled on Mount Cook Rd in high winds, flights to and from Wellington set to be disrupted for days and footage seen of trees toppling may have been more intense than what’s to come, the wind is set to continue later in the week.

Metservice meteorologist Andrew James gave Stuff the low down on just why there’s so much wind lately, whether it will ever end and why a “typical” spring doesn’t feel so typical for many New Zealanders.

Why is it so windy lately?

When talking about the intense winds over the weekend, resulting in some of the “strongest gusts ever recorded”, James told Stuff it came down to high pressures sitting in the northern part of NZ which brought “relatively settled weather”.

There were also low pressure systems moving through the south.

“That squeeze between the high pressures in the north and the low pressures in the south have brought those massive gusts.”

Is it over now, though?

Not quite. Wind is a typical trait of spring, and the massive gusts on the weekend were the, “start of a spell of quite a few days of westerly winds we’re going to get in New Zealand”.

Supplied An SUV seen on its side in high winds on State Highway 8 north of Twizel on Sunday.

So this is an expected seasonal thing?

It’s worth keeping those trampolines tied down a bit longer because James said the wind is “absolutely” a spring thing. Generally speaking, the season will be the windiest time of the year.

Why is that?

To put it simply, James said the “winds around the planet are basically warm at the equator, and cold at the poles”.

The difference between those two results in the wind. And spring time is when the biggest differences are seen between those two temperatures.

We’re not looking at a lifetime of wind, then?

Not quite. Those spring westerlies generally “hang about” through spring, but they tend of ease off later in the year.

If it’s so typical, why don’t I remember it like this last year?

While the recent gusts may be pretty “typical” for New Zealand’s spring (although this weekend still hit records with Sunday’s gusts), but it’ll be noticeable to New Zealanders because, “the last couple of years hasn’t been typical”.

Matthew Collett/Supplied Paraparaumu's Matthew Collett saw the wind pick up his trampoline and dump it in his neighbour's backyard.

“This weekend just gone was the first really good, typical spring setup in quite a long time.”

“So people would have gone, ‘that was a bit unusual’. It’s not unusual, it’s just quite a while since we’ve had this.”

So if we finally have a typical spring, does that mean summer’s going to be better this year, too?

“We’re heading into what’s likely to be an El Niño spring and summer, which means things are more mobile, more westerly more along the pattern of what we’ve just seen,” said James.

So what does that mean?

“Whatever summer holds it’s looking like a very different picture to what was painted last year.”

Back to the wind, then. Is it over for now?

There will be a bit of a break on Monday and Tuesday, but come Wednesday Aotearoa can expect some pretty strong winds in the South Island, as far north as Kaikoura.

They’re expected to head north on Thursday, to the top of the south and lower part of the north island.

Wait, does that mean more record-breaking gusts?

Not quite, said James. The winds aren’t looking “as intense as what we saw over the weekend”, but there will likely be some watches and warnings issued from Tuesday morning.

Umbrellas are obviously useless in this weather. Any recommendations?

“I definitely wouldn’t be on team umbrella. I’m more of a believer than the jacket than the umbrella personally,” said James.