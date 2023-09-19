Weather: The region set to sizzle like summer this week with record hot temperatures

Air mass patterns indicate high temperatures for parts of the country at the end of the week which look to break records for this time of year, Niwa says.

While last weekend people were holding on to their hats as the country was battered by ferocious winds, this week it could be time to dust off the togs as temperatures soar the hottest seen in September for 68 years.

A summer-like scorcher is predicted for parts of Hawke’s Bay at the end of the week, with temperatures rising to the high 20s on Thursday, September 21, Niwa meteorologist and forecaster, Tristan Meyers, said.

“It’s very unusual to see these temperatures for early spring. [It’s] an anomaly that’s potentially going to be record-breaking,” he said.

“If the temperatures increase to 29C on Thursday, which they could well do in Hawke’s Bay according to current forecasts, that would be a record for September in the North Island. The current highest temperature ever recorded in Niwa’s database for September is 27.7C in September 1955.”

While the strongest heat was forecast for Hawke’s Bay, other parts of New Zealand were also going to be unusually warm for this time of year, he said.

“Canterbury, Marlborough, Wairarapa are likely to be unusually warm for spring at the end of the week, and even parts of Otago too.”

Aotearoa has already experienced days warmer than usual for spring, with 25C in parts of Waikato and Christchurch last weekend, the warmest in five years, he said.

Current climate drivers, including the recent ferocious winds and unseasonally warmer temperatures, were amongst indicators that the country is set for a hot dry summer, he said.

Last weekend MetService calculated strong wind gusts across the country including 246 kph at Cape Turnagain, one of the highest ever officially recorded in the country

Kirsten Simcox/Supplied A “beaut” summer’s day at Waipatiki Beach in Hawke's Bay.

While Niwa is not releasing its summer forecast until November, there were already indicators that the unusually hot days would continue into October and beyond, said Meyers.

“When we look at everything in combination – spring, extreme winds typical of El Niño and El Niño’s partner in the Indian Ocean, what we call Dipole, starting to rear its head too, then all these drivers in combination are an earlier indicator of a hot dry summer.

NIWA/Stuff Niwa's drought forecasting dashboard. “Dry” conditions are forecast for the east over the next 5 weeks. Each panel is a week, and the yellow indicates dry areas forecast.

Niwa’s drought indicators only predicted 35 days in advance, but were already showing the possibility of droughts in some regions later in the year.

“In the areas we are seeing warmer than usual temperatures, those same regions are already forecast for dryness across Canterbury, Otago and parts of Hawke’s Bay.”

While it may seem like summer in Hawke’s Bay this Thursday, other parts of the country are more like winter, with areas of heavy rainfall and alpine snow for the lower South Island, with heavy rainfall spilling over for Otago/Southland.

While eastern area like Waiarapa and Hawke’s Bay will be “warm-to-hot”, it is set to be windy in for the lower North Island, and dry and mild-to-warm for the rest of the North Island.