Heavy rain, snow, severe gales expected in South Island as active front moves in

Due to bad weather, there have been major delays at Wellington Airport.

Severe gales and heavy rain can be added to the list of problems locals in Christchurch are facing mid-week, after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake rattled the region on Wednesday morning.

According to MetService, an active front is expected to move over the South Island late on Wednesday – and sticking around until Friday morning.

A strong wind watch is in place for Christchurch, which could be hit with northwesterly winds that may approach severe gales in exposed places.

The watch is set in place from 6.00pm on Wednesday and lasts through till 7.00pm on Thursday.

There’s a chance too for heavy rain, with rainfall amounts potentially approaching warning criteria, along with thunderstorms, from Thursday.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch is expected to get a spell of bad weather – on top of dealing with an earthquake on Wednesday (file photo)

As the front moves through on into Friday, heavy snow is expected for parts of the Canterbury high country and northern Otago.

In higher altitude places, up to 20cm of snow could be expected, MetService Meteorologist Andrew James said.

It will come as a shock to the east coast of the South Island, which is currently experiencing high temperatures in the 20s, only for it to drop nearing Friday.

The bad weather comes after an earthquake, 10km deep and 45km north of Geraldine, hit the region on Wednesday morning.

Locals described the quake as wavy and rolling, saying it caused motion sickness and dizziness.

Christchurch won’t be the only place to face the bad weather, with much of the South Island dealing with the active front.

Buller and Westland are in for a spell of heavy rain from midday Friday, through to Saturday morning.

Otago will also get period of heavy rain that may approach warning criteria, as will Southland and Clutha.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff As the front moves through on into Friday, heavy snow is expected for parts of the Canterbury high country and northern Otago.

Dunedin Airport is the latest to experience wind-related disruption this week, with one flight forced to turn back to Wellington and others cancelled.

Air New Zealand said six flights in and out of the southern city had been cancelled and two flights out had been delayed due to high winds at the airport.

“All passengers are being rebooked on the next available services,” an airline spokesperson said.

The bad weather comes just a week after high winds caused chaos in the capital, with all flights into Wellington cancelled due to gusts of 246kph in some areas.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James previously said the increased winds came down to high pressures sitting in the northern part of NZ which brought “relatively settled weather”.