Live: Evacuation centre set up in Queenstown after flooding, slips

06:49, Sep 22 2023
MetService
Latest MetService National forecast video

An evacuation centre has been set up in Queenstown after heavy rain caused flooding and slips.

Plenty of routes have been affected by surface flooding and debris in Queenstown.
Queenstown Lakes District Council/Supplied
Plenty of routes have been affected by surface flooding and debris in Queenstown.