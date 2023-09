The South Island, particularly Southland and Queenstown, have been hammered by heavy rain.

Parts of the South Island are under local State of Emergency orders after heavy rain caused slips and widespread flooding.

In the Queenstown area 68 homes were evacuated due to overnight Friday due to rain and damage caused by flooding debris.

Meanwhile, a region-wide State of Emergency was declared for Southland on Thursday. There have also been snow warnings for inland Canterbury.

Guy Dowding/High Country Helicopters Flooding on the Mataura River in Northern Southland.

Grant Hocken/Supplied Flooding on Glen Lyon Road in Twizel.

Environment Southland/Stuff Extensive flooding just south of Athol, in Northern Southland, this morning.

Jane Whitaker/Supplied Snow near Naseby in Central Otago.

Abigail Wigram/Supplied Mud and debris from the flooding on Friday seen in central Queenstown:

Guy Dowding/High Country Helicopters Flooded Mataura River in Northern Southland from the Pyramid Bridge near Riversdale, which is partly under water, to Cattle Flat.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Taine Donnelly removing sand bags at St Peters College Gore after the flood.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown Skyline gondola is closed for Friday due to slips and debris.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Debris and slash have flowed down Brecon St towards central Queenstown.

Tamika Peltonen/Supplied Slip in Reavers Lane, Queenstown.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff The Waikaia River in Northern Southland has burst its banks but is now slowly dropping. The river is a tributary of the Mataura River, which is expected to peak in Gore late this afternoon.