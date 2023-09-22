Heavy rain could cause 'significant and widespread impacts' in the North Island this weekend

The South Island, particularly Southland and Queenstown, have been hammered by heavy rain.

People in the North Island are about to get slammed by the rain band that’s causing havoc in the south.

The active front is travelling up the South Island, with flooding causing State of Emergency declarations in Queenstown, Southland and Gore.

As those conditions settle, the impacts will begin to be felt in the North Island, MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said.

The heaviest rain was expected in the second half of Saturday and Sunday morning, with the potential for “significant and widespread impacts”.

Heavy rain watches had been issued for Northland, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taihape, Whanganui, and Taupō west and south of the lake, Taranaki and the Tararua Range, beginning on Saturday.

However, MetService has warned additional watches and warnings could still come.

O’Connor said MetService was concerned about the risk of the rain band slowing down and stopping over the north-east of the North Island.

While that location hadn’t been confirmed, it would mean “rain, rain and rain over that area”.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The rain band moving north had the potential to cause the same flooding it had in the South Island (file photo).

It wasn’t good timing – coinciding with the start of the school holidays – but if people had to travel, O’Connor advised them to keep up to date with MetService forecasts and with Waka Kotahi road updates.

People should also prepare their houses for rain, clearing gutters and storing away anything that could float away.

Despite the rain, temperatures were supposed to remain average for this time of year.

In Northland, the watch was in place from 9pm on Saturday to midnight on Sunday.

Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taihape, Whanganui, and Taupō west and south of the Lake had a watch in place from noon on Saturday to 9am on Sunday.

Grant Hocken/Supplied The same rain band caused flooding on Glen Lyon Road in Twizel.

From 6am on Saturday to 5am on Sunday, Taranaki was faced with a heavy rain warning – especially around the maunga.

The Tararua Range had a warning in place from 6am on Saturday, to 6pm that night. But, another period of heavy rain was possible late Saturday and Sunday, and another watch or warning could still be issued.

A warning was also issued for Wellington, Kapiti Coast, and Wairarapa about and south of Featherston from 4am to 10am on Saturday.

Another period of heavy rain was also possible for this area late Saturday and Sunday, and another watch or warning could be issued.