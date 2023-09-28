Why has Wellington been so wet?

There have been five consecutive wet days in a row, the longest rainy spell for Wellington since July (file photo).

It’s the capital city’s central location, typical changeable spring weather and the El Niño weather pattern.

That’s why Wellington has been wet and miserable for days.

The five consecutive wet days in a row is the longest rainy spell for Wellington since July, Niwa meteorologist Tristan Meyers says.

And the bad news is, it’s not over yet. Showers will continue into Thursday, with Friday forecast as dry, but with another cold front expected to roll back in over the weekend.

It might not be much consolation, but this is typical spring weather and isn’t extraordinarily different to other parts of the country, Meyers explained.

Wellington got around 108mm of rain on average in September, compared to Hamilton, which got 100mm.

He said the capital city had been in the middle of a series of cold fronts, catching the tail end of the weather system that flooded the South Island, and some of the one that hit Gisborne.

While the weather wasn’t as severe in Wellington, it had resulted in a wet, windy and cold few days.

“It’s pretty normal, been a bit wet, a bit miserable.”

The cold front forecast to arrive on Saturday would ease on Sunday and into Monday, but then there was more wet, windy and cold weather until about Thursday.

Meyers said after that there might be a few days of tranquil, even warm, weather, until the next cold front rolls through.

“The spring see-saw is in full effect,” Meyers said.

This was typical of unstable spring conditions, but it was also in combination with El Niño.

El Niño was the warming phase of the waters in the eastern Pacific, off the coast of South America.

This increased the chance for drier-than-normal conditions in eastern areas of the country and tended to cause more rain in the west.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said in the 12 hours since midnight on Wednesday, there had been 50mm of rain near Wellington’s Remutaka Forest Park.

30mm of rain fell in Kelburn and 26mm near Wellington Airport.

There had been a couple of heavy downpours as well, with 5mm in one hour at Kelburn and Wellington Airport in the early hours of the morning.

O’Connor said this was caused by a low pressure system to the east of the North Island, that sat there for a few days, but was now moving further east away from New Zealand.

It brought wind and colder temperatures along with the rain, with Wednesday’s high temperature only reaching 10C.

O’Connor said the weather should have improved by Thursday morning, but there would be more rain that evening.

Friday was supposed to be dry, but that wouldn’t last, with rain forecast again on Saturday.

“Spring just comes with a lot of changeable conditions,” she said.