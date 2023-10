A massive landslide near Gisborne cut off a vital route this week.

New aerial images released by the Gisborne District Council show the massive damage caused by the landslide that swallowed a part of Tiniroto Rd in Gisborne.

The landslide on Tuesday made the direct route to rural Gisborne inaccessible, but the council said it expected access to be restored by the end of the week.

Gisborne District Council An aerial view of the large landslide at Tiniroto Rd, about 20km from SH2.

Gisborne District Council The landslide made the direct route to Gisborne inaccessible.

Supplied/Supplied Gisborne District Council estimates disposal material at around 25,000m3.

Supplied/Supplied Fragments of what was previously Tiniroto Rd, along with rubble and debris from the landslide.