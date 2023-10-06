Election day weather forecast revealed: Will it sway voters?

With every vote crucial to the end outcome and potential coalitions, which politicians are doing a rain dance and who wants the sun to come out?

Recent research shows election day weather has “major implications for democratic representation”, electoral outcomes, as well as “severe electoral inequalities”.

With one in five New Zealanders undecided or swinging, their vote could have a significant impact on the election result - and these same voters are the ones most influenced by the weather, researchers said.

Aotearoa’s election is held in spring, a season notorious for changing weather. This year’s El Niño climate driver is making weather even more erratic, with some of the country basking in record spring temperatures, while others battled snow, winds and floods.

Niwa’s 10-day forecast reveals its predictions for October the 14, with the caveat that it’s changeable and only gets more certain as the day approaches. El Niño’s influence made it even more likely to chop and change.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins facing the rain with Naisi Chen and Desley Simpson

“Climate drivers we have at the moment such as El Niño are on the unpredictable side in terms of intensity and timing,” Niwa analytical meteorologist and forecaster Tristan Meyers said.

“So far it’s looking like a warmer than usual spring day, with temperatures in the mid 20C in places. We are looking at seeing the potential for a rainmaker - probably for parts of the South Island, maybe Western areas such as Fiordland, Westland, Tasman, and maybe a bit of rain as well for western parts of the North Island.”

There would also be strong winds in some areas, with the capital expecting a big blow.

”We can’t say with confidence where exactly until closer to the day, but Wellington is likely to be windy.”

Eda Tang/STUFF Auckland is home to the South Pacific's largest population of Pasifika peoples. Young Pacific students share how they feel about their vote.

Research published this year in the international journal of Electoral Studies found that rain on election day can reduce voter turnout by 6%, with marginal and younger voters up to six times more influenced by bad weather.

“Bad weather exacerbates unequal democratic participation by pushing low-propensity voters to abstain. Efforts to include marginal voters therefore ought to be intensified during poor weather, and elections could even be moved to seasons with more pleasant weather to improve participatory equality,” the Danish political scientists who conducted the study said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff NIWA is predicting strong winds in some areas, with the capital expecting a big blow.

Other US research into how weather influences psychological behaviour found that temperature matters to such an extent it could swing elections and change history. When researchers applied their conclusions to the 2000 presidential election, an increase of only 1°C could have made Al Gore the 43rd United States President instead of George W. Bush.

MASSEY UNIVERSITY Massey University's Dr Richard Shaw is a professor of politics and commentator on voter participation, and minority and youth engagement in politics

Politics professor Richard Shaw points out that any correlation between the influence of weather on voters would have to be studied over the whole voting period - not just on election day.

Voter turnout of younger people was actually climbing, and has been since 2011, he said.

He added that younger voters being more influenced by weather could be because they rely more on public transport, rather than not bothering in the rain, as young people were not apathetic about politics as is often portrayed.

“I don’t think the narrative that there’s apathy around young voters is true – it’s more complex than that.

“Lower enrolment rate in the 18 to 24-year-old group could well be that they are looking at the policies carefully, but can’t see what jumps out that is relevant to their lives – so I don’t think there’s apathy in the group, but that political parties’ policies need to engage this group more.”