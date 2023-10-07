Possible severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, for parts of the North Island

There’s a chance for thunderstorms across the top of the North Island over the weekend (file photo)

The North Island is likely to get some heavy rain throughout the weekend, as well as some windy conditions and even thunderstorms, as school holidays draw to a close.

According to MetService, parts of the North Island can expect bad weather from as early as 6am on Sunday.

A front is expected to move eastwards across the top of the North Island on Saturday evening, bringing with it a low risk of isolated thunderstorms.

That risk increases to moderate heading into Sunday morning.

“The thunderstorms, if they occur, have the potential to bring localised heavy rain with intensities of 10 to 25mm/h and hail 5 to 15mm in diameter,” they said.

A heavy rain watch has been put in place for the Wairoa District, as well as Tairawhiti/Gisborne, on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, there’s a low risk of thunderstorms in these regions, that, if they develop, could become severe, MetService said.

“Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially about the ranges.”

Northland and Bay of Plenty are in for a spell of bad weather as well, with a strong wind watch being placed on the regions.

MetService MetService is forecasting clear sky and warmer temperatures for much of the country.

The winds may approach severe gales in exposed places, MetService said.

“A front embedded within a complex trough is expected to affect the North Island from Sunday into Monday morning.”

Much of the country is experiencing a rainy and cold end to the school holidays, with Saturday and Sunday likely to be bleak on the weather front.

The North Island generally gets the worst of the rain on Saturday, according to MetService, with Kaitaia, Whangārei and Auckland experiencing isolated showers.

It’s cold in the capital, dropping to 10C in Wellington before midday, but much of the rain was over by the morning.

Much of the same story moving down into the South Island, with Christchurch and Timaru sitting just below 10C.