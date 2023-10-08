Weather live: Heavy rain and winds set for parts of North Island

07:13, Oct 08 2023
MetService
Rain and cloud lingers over the North Island on Sunday but it’s a brighter end of the weekend on the South Island.

Heavy rain and winds set for parts of North Island. Follow Stuff’s live updates.

Nasty weather is expected over the weekend.
Monique Ford/Stuff
Nasty weather is expected over the weekend.