Settled and mostly dry weather this long weekend - but the winter chill is still in the air

Kiwis are in for some settled weather this long weekend. (File photo)

While Kiwis are in for some settled weather and clear skies this long weekend, it’s not quite time to pull out the togs just yet.

After a week of thunderstorms, strong winds and see-sawing temperatures, MetService says there is good news for Labour weekend.

But temperatures are still struggling to reach 20C, so it’s not yet warm enough to hit the beach – unless you’re prepared to brave the cold.

MetService meteorologist John Law said there was a fly in the ointment, with a slow-moving area of low-pressure drifting just to the north of the country that will keep some cloudier skies and showers in the north for the start of the long weekend.

“For many, there’s plenty to look forward to this long weekend no matter where you’ll be.

“While we will be seeing some cloudier skies in the north at first this weekend, there is an improvement in the weather for the second half from Northland to the Bay of Plenty.”

Law said if you are off to the east coast, the first half of the weekend looks best, with cloudier skies returning for the second half.

In the South Island, the West Coast looks set to stay dry with spells of sunshine.

MetService/Supplied Labour day weather graphic from MetService

“Thickening cloud in the east could bring an odd shower through the long weekend but there will be plenty of dry weather to enjoy.”

In terms of temperatures, some cooler air moves further north across the South Island for Sunday and brings a cooler feel, before recovering again on Monday.

There will be scattered rain in Auckland on Saturday, which was expected to clear in the afternoon. It would be fine on Sunday, reaching a high of 21C, but would then drop to 19C on Monday with cloud and isolated showers forecast.

In Wellington, it would be mostly cloudy on Saturday – with a high of 16C – with a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening.

NIWA El Niño is being cited as a weather phenomenon that could lead to our hottest ever summer in NZ. But what is it?

Then it was forecast to get worse on Sunday, with showers and a high of 13C, before a fine day and 16C would return on Monday.

Christchurch was expected to reach a high of 16C on Saturday, before dipping to 12C on Sunday and jumping back up to 16C on Monday.

Cloud and isolated showers were forecast for both Saturday and Sunday, but the weather was to be fine on Monday.

Law said the weather pick for this weekend was Whanganui, which looked to stay dry all weekend with temperatures reaching 20°C.