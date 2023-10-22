Labour Day weather: Warm and sunny for much of NZ, cyclone forming around Pacific

While there will be more cloud feeding on to the east coast this weekend there will be some brighter skies returning for Labour day.

Labour Day will bring with it sunshine for most of Aotearoa, before the weather takes a turn later in the week, according to MetService.

Forecaster Tuporo Marsters said despite some morning cloud for parts of the country, Monday would bring some sun.

“There is a lot of sun popping up, especially over the middle of the North Island, right down to the east coast of the South Island, they’re looking really good,” he said.

“The west coast of the South Island is probably a little bit cloudy.”

Marsters said there was a possibility of a light shower over Northland as a trough moves through from the Coromandel.

“Those should clear away, but it’s mostly sunshine. Temperature-wise, it's looking really good; 20 degrees up top around Northland in places like Whangārei, Auckland is 20, go down the east coast and it's a bit cooler because of a southerly that's keeping them around 16,” he said.

Hawkes Bay and Napier are forecast for a high of 17 degrees.

“You head into the Capital, we’re at 15 degrees, but we’ll take that. Heading across the Cook Strait, there's a bit of morning cloud for Nelson, but heaps of sun all the way down the East Coast.”

Adrien Aletti/Supplied Auckland is forecast for a high of 20 degrees on Labour Day.

So get your lawns mowed, your washing dry – do whatever you need to do – because weather is shifting throughout the week.

Sunshine looks set to turn to rain for most of the country around Wednesday, with some parts of the lower South Island experiencing a cold front, as well as up to snow down to 300m in some parts.

Marsters said there was the possibility of a tropical cyclone forming around the Solomon Islands in the Pacific over the next day or so.

“Fiji has got it as a tropical depression at the moment. By Monday morning it could turn into a cyclone.”