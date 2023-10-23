Heavy rain and strong winds watches in place for parts of the country

MetService has issued weather warnings for parts of the North Island and the west of the South Island.

Say goodbye to the long weekend: from Tuesday, parts of the North Island and west of the South Island will see dense rain and strong winds start the working week off.

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings beginning at 9am Tuesday for the Westland District to south of Otira, in the South Island, with periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms expected.

In the ranges, rainfall may approach warning criteria.

The warning is expected to last until 3am Wednesday.

From 1pm on Tuesday to 6am Wednesday, a heavy rain watch is also in place for Buller and Tasman (northwest of Motueka) with similar criteria to the watch in Westland.

Monique Ford/Stuff Strong wind watches have been issued for the capital as well as Wairarapa (south of Carterton) and the Marlborough Sounds.

There are also watches in place for the Tararua Range near Wellington and Mount Taranaki, beginning at 8pm Tuesday and expected to last until 6am Wednesday, with periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms that may approach warning criteria.

There are strong wind watches for Wairarapa (south of Carterton), Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds from 5pm Tuesday to 4am Wednesday.

These areas will see north-westerlies which may approach severe gales in exposed places.