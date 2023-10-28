Weather: Heavy rain and severe gales in store for North Island

Severe Weather Warnings have already been issued for Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel for the end of the weekend and the start of next week.

North Islanders, have your umbrellas at the ready this weekend as heavy rain is set to hit certain cities on Saturday afternoon.

MetService has forecast rain and severe easterly gales for parts of northern New Zealand on Sunday and Monday.

A large, deep, complex low pressure system is moving slowly towards northern New Zealand, with severe weather warnings issued and expected to be updated again tonight, according to Niwa.

Auckland can expect periods of heavy rain. The rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially about Great Barrier Island and North Auckland, with thunderstorms possible Monday morning.

Niwa has said that “wind damage and power cuts are possible for eastern and northern parts of the upper North Island Sunday and Monday”.

In the Bay of Plenty, heavy rain is expected, with periods of thunderstorms possible on Monday afternoon.

Northland, Kaitaia and Whangarei can expect light showers. Hamilton, Rotorua, and Tauranga are mostly fine. Showers are expected in Gisborne, with southerlies easing this afternoon.

For the Kaimai Range and eastern Waikato, easterly winds may approach severe gales in exposed places.

There are large waves also expected to affect eastern coasts of the upper North Island.

MetService advises those areas with heavy rain warnings to take care on the road, as the weather may make driving conditions dangerous.