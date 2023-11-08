Live: Evacuation centre set up as Hawke's Bay flooding sparks road and school closures

09:56, Nov 08 2023
MetService
Latest MetService Severe Weather Video

Follow live updates of the weather in Stuff’s live blog.

Flooding in Kiamoana Rd and Nūhaka in Wairoa.
Supplied/Supplied
Flooding in Kiamoana Rd and Nūhaka in Wairoa.