Risk of heavy rain for Coromandel and Bay of Plenty over the weekend

Both the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty will be under heavy rain watches over the weekend.

Heavy rain is predicted to sweep through the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty over the weekend.

A low pressure system is forecast to move through northern New Zealand from the northwest, bringing with it a burst of heavy rain to northern regions, according to MetService.

For those in the Coromandel Peninsula, a heavy rain watch will come into effect from 11pm on Saturday and will last until 11am on Sunday.

Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially in the ranges, MetService said.

Meanwhile, the Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane will be under a heavy rain watch from 2am on Sunday through to 5pm.

Again, rainfall criteria may approach warning criteria, especially for those on higher ground.