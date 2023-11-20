Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast for parts of the North Island

MetService has issued heavy rain watches in Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Bay of Plenty, and Wairarapa.

MetService has issued severe thunderstorm watches in Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, and the Bay of Plenty.

From 2pm on Monday, parts of the northern region of the North Island can expect thunderstorms which will continue into the evening, producing heavy rain and hail.

Thunderstorms could become severe in areas of Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula, and Bay of Plenty west of Rotorua, with localised heavy downpours.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause hazardous driving conditions with surface flooding and poor visibility. Surface and/or flash flooding could be caused around low-lying areas like stream, rivers, or narrow valleys, which may also lead to slips.

Meanwhile, heavy rain watches are already in place for Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Bay of Plenty, and Wairarapa.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Gisborne from Tolaga Bay onwards, and the inland ranges of Hawke’s Bay including the Ruahine Range.

Heavy rainfall may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, possibly causing surface flooding, while driving conditions may be hazardous.

Periods of heavy rainfall are forecast for Gisborne (south of Tolaga Bay) and Wairarapa (from Carterton northwards).

Those in the Tararua District and Wairarapa should see the weather ease by Monday night.

​Meanwhile, those in the South Island can expect “short periods of quite intense rainfall,” according to MetService, with Canterbury and surrounding areas expected to have thunderstorms.