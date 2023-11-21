Heavy rain, thunderstorm risk for Fiordland

A weather front is expected to move north over the area, bringing with it a burst of heavy rain, according to MetService.

MetService has issued heavy rain watch with the possibility of thunderstorms for the Fiordland region on Wednesday.

For those in Fiordland, the heavy rain watch will come into effect from 10am on Wednesday and will last until 1am on Thursday.

Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, MetService said.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts as there is a possibility of another period of heavy rain on Thursday as well.