First day of summer is mud - but what does the rest of the season hold?

Summer is here. But it’s not quite beach weather, yet.

Cloud and showers are forecast for much of the country on Friday, December 1, with heavy rain on the way for the weekend.

MetService said to expect a bumpy ride through the first week of summer, with rain for many and “yo-yoing temperatures” in some places.

A low pressure system is expected to direct some warm, humid air across Aotearoa, but it also comes with the potential for heavy rain, according to MetService.

There is an increased risk of high intensity rainfall, especially along the ranges of Westland from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

On Sunday, rain is expected across the North Island, with heavy bursts of rain and strengthening northwest winds, especially around the southern tip of the North Island.

Last summer saw Auckland’s wettest day on record lead to flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle, one of the worst storms to hit Aotearoa in living history.

Niwa principal scientist Chris Brandolino said last summer temperatures didn’t hit 35C anywhere in New Zealand.

“We all know what last summer was like for a good part of the North Island. It was wet, and some would argue it wasn’t even summer.”

So what does the rest of summer look like?

Brandolino said dryer and warmer weather was expected from the second week of December.

Stijn te Strake Niwa principal scientist Chris Brandolino says dryer and warmer weather is expected from the second week of December.

Speaking on Niwa’s summer climate outlook livestream, Brandolino said there was a chance of temperatures getting into the mid-30s in mid-December.

Above average temperatures were expected for eastern and northern parts of the country, while the rest of Aotearoa was forecast to have normal or above average temperatures.

Below or normal rainfall was expected for most of the country this summer. The western part of the South Island was an outlier with above or normal rainfall forecast.

The weather was also expected to be variable, Brandolino said.

“Those swings we saw during springtime where it gets quite warm and then quite chilly. That may be a theme that gets replayed more than once during the upcoming three months.”

Niwa Niwa temperature forecast for December 2023 to February 2024.

There is also positive news for those looking towards Christmas.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said the week of Christmas was favoured to be dry for a good chunk of the country.

“Certainly not promising a dry Christmas at this point, but this is definitely what you want the guidance to look like a couple weeks in advance.”

The El Niño weather pattern is present this summer and Brandalino said it was different to previous El Niño because there were some unusually cool ocean temperatures on the western side of the pacific along the equator.

“This is not your parents or grandparents El Niño,” Brandalino said.

“Climate change is contributing to this. We are seeing ocean temperatures unusually warm in places they usually aren’t when we have an El Niño, and because of that we are seeing unusual impacts.”

This meant there was some uncertainty when some of the dry weather would emerge. Brandalino encouraged people to remain aware of the prospect of dryness and drought as summer progressed.