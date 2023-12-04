Severe thunderstorm risk for Bay of Plenty, eastern Waikato; tropical cyclone expected to form near Solomon Islands

MetService is warning of a risk of severe thunderstorms in Bay of Plenty and eastern Waikato on Monday afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, up in the tropics the third tropical cyclone of the season appears to be forming near the Solomon Islands.

Thunderstorms were expected to develop over northern and central parts of the North Island on Monday afternoon and evening, bringing localised heavy rain and hail, MetService said in a severe thunderstorm watch.

In Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, as well as Taupō and Waikato east of Morrinsville, there was a moderate risk some of the thunderstorms could become severe, producing localised downpours of 25mm to 40mm an hour.

Rainfall of that intensity could lead to flooding and slips, and driving conditions would be hazardous.

On Monday morning, the potential tropical cyclone was still a tropical low over the Solomon Islands, north of Honiara, MetService said.

Fiji Met Service/Himawari A tropical low over the Solomon Islands is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone, and spend some days over the Coral Sea

The system was in the early stages of development, and the environment was generally favourable for the development of a cyclone.

Most outlooks agreed the tropical low would drift slowly southwest into the Coral Sea during the week, while intensifying. There was a high risk the system would be a tropical cyclone from Wednesday onwards.

“At this stage, for the next seven days it looks like it’s going to be over the Coral Sea,” MetService meteorologist Matthew Ford said.

“I have not come across any model outlooks that bring it close to New Zealand after that, but it’s still an extremely long way away and hasn’t formed yet.”

It was something to keep an eye on.

More generally, Monday will see rain take over much of the country, from Northland to Southland, MetService said.

From Northland, through Auckland and into the Waikato, Monday will see showers throughout the day, with some turning heavy.

For the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Taupō, Taihape and Taranaki, the regions will see showers throughout the day too, with some potentially becoming heavy and possibly thundery from the afternoon.

Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay will see showers throughout the day, with conditions possibly getting thundery around the western ranges.

From Taranaki to Wellington and Wairarapa, the rain from Sunday will clear throughout Monday.

For Nelson, Buller and Westland, scattered showers will clear throughout Monday, while patchy drizzle in Marlborough and Canterbury is expected to clear by Tuesday morning.

Fiordland, Otago and Southland are expected to be fine for the rest of Monday and Tuesday.

Rain or showers are forecast for the north and east of the North Island on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the North Island is forecast to have isolated showers, with morning rain in Gisborne.

For the South Island on Wednesday, isolated showers in the west are forecast to turn to rain south of the glaciers, while scattered rain is expected to develop in Otago and Southland later.