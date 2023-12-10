Weather: Heavy rain and severe gales sweep central New Zealand, week off to cold start

Conditions may cause streams and rivers to rise, and may also contribute to surface flooding on the road, making the driving environment hazardous.

Heavy rain and severe gales are moving through central areas of New Zealand on Sunday morning, setting a cold start to the week for most Kiwis.

MetService has a heavy rain warning in place for the Tararua Range until 3pm, with 60 to 90mm of rain expected and peak intensities of 10 to 15mm/h.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Buller and the ranges of Westland, north of Otira, with conditions expected to ease by 10am.

A strong wind warning is in place for Wellington and the Wairarapa (south of Tararua District) until 11am, with severe northwesterly gales reaching 120 km/h in exposed areas.

Strong gusts may damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, and cause hazardous driving conditions, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan says the “rain will weaken in intensity as it moves north”, settling to light rain in Auckland by Sunday night.

Sunday’s wet and windy weather will set the tone for a cooler week before temperatures warm towards the weekend.

On Tuesday, Corrigan says Invercargill can expect a high of 12 degrees, before Central Otago hits 27 degrees on Thursday. Alexandra is looking to be the warmest area.