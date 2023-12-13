NZ weather live: 'Stuff was flying in the sky' as mini-tornado hit

06:50, Dec 13 2023
Heavy rain, hail and strong winds hit central New Zealand on Tuesday.

Heavy rain and strong winds hit Wellington and Lower Hutt as severe weather moved up the country.

Thunderstorm damage in Lower Hutt.
Aaron Nicholls-Mataiti/Supplied
