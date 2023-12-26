'Very intense burst of rain' expected in the North Island, with cooler temperatures in the south

It is a wet start to Boxing Day for most of the North Island, with heavy rain and severe thunderstorm watches issued for northern and eastern regions.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to kick off from 11am in Northland and 1pm in eastern BOP, Tairāwhiti and Hawkes Bay on Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the downpour might turn into a “very intense burst of rain” in a short period of time in localised areas.

“We have got active weather across the country.

“If these thunderstorms become severe, [these] may bring a possibility of flash flooding in low-lying areas in Northland and eastern Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay north of Napier.”

Temperatures in some areas of the eastern North Island, including Hastings and Napier were expected to witness temperatures as high as 29C.

In Auckland, a “showery and humid” day with temperatures going up to 25C is expected.

When asked if there was any possibility of flash floods in Auckland, Makgabutlane said, “Auckland has a lower risk than other parts of the country.”

David White/Stuff Rain in Auckland City on Christmas Day.

Most parts of the South Island were expected to see cooler weather compared to the last two days.

“For today, South Island has quite a bit of cloud and rain. There is the possibility of rain and thunderstorm activity.

“In the South Island, thunderstorms always bring a possibility of intense downpours, so people should keep an eye on the [weather] forecast.”

MetService forecasts another showery and humid day for Hamilton.

Wellington and some parts of Central North Island were set for clearer skies and “quite a nice summer day.”

“We should get some good blue sky that may not be completely clear, and temperatures are pretty warm at around 21C. Temperature in Hutt may go up to 25C,” said Makgabutlane.

A front moving up the South Island was likely to make the south a bit cooler.

In Christchurch, there was a possibility of heavy showers and thunderstorms in the second half of the day.

“We are expecting decent showers to move through in the inland part of Centerbury from late afternoon."

The temperature was likely to be 21C, about 4 degrees less than the maximum temperature on Christmas Day.