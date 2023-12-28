Weather: Thursday offers last summer respite before wet weekend

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam says Thursday is “looking relatively settled” for most of the motu, with temperatures in most areas sitting above normal.

Wednesday’s sunshine will make way for cloud for most parts of the country in a final respite before wet weather welcomes the weekend.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam says Thursday is “looking relatively settled” for most of the motu, with temperatures in most areas sitting above normal.

A humid north-easterly flow will bring rain to the north-east of the Upper North Island, with Auckland and Whangārei experiencing showers in the morning and evening, and both likely to hit a high of 24C.

Western North Island towns Te Kūiti and Taumarunui are likely to be the hottest areas tomorrow, reaching a high of 27C.

The south-west of the North Island will also stay warm, as will inland areas of the South Island such as Otago and Southland. Alexandra is expected to reach a high of 28C.

A clear and dry morning will turn to showers in the afternoon for the Lower North Island, with Wellington expected to hit a high of 23C – a significant jump from Wednesday’s high of 18C.

Libby Wilson/Stuff Bellam says it’ll be a warm night heading into Friday, before frost from the Tasman brings rain to most parts of the country.

The eastern side of the South Island will experience a cloudy morning later broken up by periods of sunshine in the afternoon.

Bellam says it’ll be a warm night heading into Friday, before frost from the Tasman brings rain to most parts of the country.

Heavy Rain Watches are already in place for Mount Taranaki, Nelson (northwest of Motueka), Buller (west of Reefton), the Richmond and Bryant ranges (including the Rai Valley), and the ranges of Westland, south of Otira, from Friday.

The rain is expected to continue in the North and South Islands into Sunday, with the North Island likely to experience fine spells.

Bellam says the weather will be “quite miserable compared to other summers, but it moves quite quickly.”