NZ Weather: Mild, muggy, and wet for most, heavy rain expected for some areas

Bring out the umbrellas: most of New Zealand will be welcoming the day with wet weather on Friday.

A MetService spokesperson says the front in the Tasman will move overnight into Friday morning, bringing rain for most parts of the country.

The North Island, from Northland to Taranaki (including the Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, and the central high country), will experience periods of rainfall, with some heavy showers and the possibility of thunderstorms.

Cloud and occasional rain is also expected for the lower North Island, from Whanganui to Wellington.

Western parts of the country will feel the brunt of the Tasman front, with MetService issuing heavy rain watches for multiple areas.

Mount Taranaki can expect heavy rain from 4am to 10pm on Friday, with 120 to 150mm of rain expected from the morning through to the afternoon. Thunderstorms are also possible.

For Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, Tongariro National Park and the Kaimanawa Mountains, a heavy rain watch is in place from 5am Friday to 3am Saturday, with possible thunderstorms.

The Bay of Plenty (including Rotorua) has a heavy rain watch for 10am Friday until 8am Saturday with possible thunderstorms.

The Tararua Range also has a heavy rain watch from 6am until 11pm Friday. MetService may upgrade this to a heavy rain warning.

In Nelson, a heavy rain warning is set until 5pm Friday with downpours set to peak in the morning, and 100 to 140mm of rain expected. Thunderstorms are also possible.

A heavy rain warning is also in place for the ranges of Westland (south of Otira) with 110 to 160mm of rain expected, peaking in the morning and afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible, and another burst of heavy rain is expected overnight Saturday and Sunday morning.

MetService warns that downpours may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible, and driving conditions may be dangerous.

A heavy rain watch is in place from 1am to 5pm Friday for Buller, and 2am to 6pm in the Richmond and Bryant ranges (including the Rai Valley), with periods of heavy rain which may reach warning criteria possible, and possible thunderstorms in Buller.

In Fiordland (north of Doubtful Sound), a 24-hour heavy rain watch is in place from 4am Friday with periods of heavy rain which may reach warning criteria and thunderstorms possible.

Another burst of heavy rain is expected in Fiordland on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Despite the wet and wild weather, temperatures will stay warm for most areas with minimum temperatures expected to be in the high teens.

The North Island’s hot spot is expected to be Whanganui, likely to hit 28C, while in the South Island, Ashburton will reach 31C, while Christchurch hits 30C.