New Zealand weather: heavy showers make way for sunshine on Saturday

Gone by lunchtime: wet weather is clearing for most by Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s lashings of heavy rain across the motu are expected to ease on Saturday, providing a clear day for most Kiwis.

A MetService spokesperson says that by dawn, overnight rain will have eased in most parts of the North Island, becoming fine later in the day.

Northland and Auckland will remain relatively dry, save for a few showers popping up throughout the day. Auckland will see a high of

The Bay of Plenty will see their heavy rain watch end at 9am, leading to a clear day with sunshine across the east of the North Island.

Tairāwhiti and Napier are looking particularly dry and hot – punters enjoying Gisborne’s Rhythm and Vines will enjoy a maximum temperature of 29C, while Napier is expected to hit 32C.

The west of the North Island will have lingering showers and thunderstorms through the morning before the day becomes clear and hot.

The lower North Island will see wet weather clearing in the afternoon, staying cloudy along the west coast. Wellington is expected to hit a high of 21C.

The top of the South Island will see wet weather clear later in the day, making way for sunshine. Nelson will reach a high of 24C, while Blenheim hits 28C.

Rain will improve along the west coast of the South Island through the afternoon, before wet weather returns to Fiorldand by the evening.

Canterbury, Ashburton, and Timaru are in for a hot start to the day, continuing throughout. Christchurch will hit a high of 28C.

Wet weather kicks off the day in the lower South Island, picking up as rain moves across Fiordland into Queenstown.