NZ weather: Summer sun to continue across the motu as many return to work

Despite years of research into the impacts of sun exposure, New Zealand and Australia still see the highest mortality rates of melanoma in the world.

It’s back to work for many across the motu this week, but the weather is set to stay in holiday mode with a week of sunshine for much of the country.

Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington can all look forward to clear skies and a warm summer sun with no weather watches or warnings in place.

There will, however, be a slight chance of afternoon showers in pockets around the country, according to MetService forecaster Allister Gorman.

“Most people can look forward to a fairly good run over the next two days, with afternoon showers creeping in later in the week,” Gorman said.

Those regions in the firing line for a shower or two include the Waikato, Fiordland, Otago, Southland and Westland.

Much of the country will also see temperatures a couple of degrees higher than the yearly average.

While Hamilton could be “five or six degrees above normal”, Christchurch may even break 30C on Thursday, according to Gorman.

Alden Williams/Stuff The highest temperature that New Zealand can expect this year is a whopping 32C in Christchurch on Thursday. (File photo)

Auckland

It’s unlikely the Auckland region will see any rain this week, with temperatures set to soar to 27C on Friday and reach a low of 16C on Tuesday.

A light northerly breeze is expected to bring relief to those planning on hitting the beach.

Christchurch

For those in the Garden City, it’s the heat that will be the standout of the week, with forecasters predicting a whopping 32C on Thursday.

A low of 13C is predicted to break up the heat on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Wellington

The week ahead looks fairly settled for Wellington, with a mixture of northerly and southerly winds as the week goes on.

Light afternoon showers may hit on Wednesday, but the rest of the week is looking fine.

A high of 24C is forecast on Wednesday, and a low of 14C on Tuesday night.