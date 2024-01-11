New Zealand's five hottest days in history

Despite years of research into the impacts of sun exposure, New Zealand and Australia still see the highest mortality rates of melanoma in the world.

With New Zealand temperatures set to break 30C in multiple places from Thursday, it’s time to crank up the air conditioner, find some decent shade for the dog, and refill the ice trays.

But while temperatures could reach scorching levels through the weekend, Niwa Meteorologist Ben Noll gave Stuff a rundown of the five hottest days in Aotearoa history – all of which well-exceeded expected temperatures from Thursday.

Keep in mind, though. There’s no guarantee the coming days, “will even be the hottest week of summer”, said Noll.

But in order to reach a truly record-breaking high, the conditions need to be just right, including low humidity – something most New Zealanders would agree the country is not short of.

Alexandra, February 5, 2005 and January 30, 2018

Highest recorded temperature: 38.7C

Coming in at fifth place on the hottest days in history, the Otago town of Alexandra came in equal with itself on two separate days.

Known for its orchards, vineyards and gold mining history, at least twice in the past 20 years, Alexandra has also been known for its sweltering heat, recording a high of 38.7C on both days, 13 years apart.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Temperatures could exceed 35C in the coming week, Niwa has said.

Ashburton, January 26, 2021

Highest recorded temperature: 39.3C

Only just missing out on a podium spot was the Canterbury town of Ashburton just two years ago.

Noll recalled driving through Ashburton with his partner on the day, and snapped a picture of the town’s thermometer reading 40C.

They do tend to read a little higher than official readings, partly due to where they’re placed, he told Stuff, but laughed that the readings may be, “representative of maybe what we are feeling”.

“You wouldn’t want to be a construction worker or outside mowing the grass on those types of days.”

And while Noll is a keen basketball player, he wasn’t about to get out on a court on that day in 2021 in Ashburton.

“If you had an egg on the side walk for long enough, you might actually see it frying,” he said. Though it’d be a cooking process that, “would take a while”.

Supplied Niwa's Ben Noll recalled snapping a picture of the town's temperature recording as he drove through on its hottest day.

Timaru, January 22, 1908

Highest recorded temperature: 40.0C

Only three days have hit at least 40C in New Zealand, said Noll and two of those were recorded in the South Canterbury town of Timaru.

“Timaru is home to two of the three hottest days overall on record, so definitely a claim to fame.”

He said in high temperatures above 40C would, “feel like you’re stepping out into an oven. You’re out there long enough, and it feels like you’re baking”.

“You can’t get enough water, you can’t get enough cold drinks,” he said.

Timaru, February 6, 2011

Highest recorded temperature: 41.3C

When it came to scorcher days, Timaru on Waitangi Day, 2011 was right up there and local resident Edward Patterson remembers it well, as his eldest child, William had just been born.

“We found the coldest part of the house, and he lay on the floor with a nappy on, with us. It was very warm, and we had to keep him cool,” he said, adding he lay with his son for a couple of hours.

“I think the day is often forgotten about because of the [February 22] earthquake in Christchurch a couple of weeks later [being] a far bigger, ongoing event.”

Vanessa Smillie/Supplied One Timaru local snapped a pic of her outdoor temperature gague in 2011.

Jo Grant told Stuff her son was “fresh out of police college” and had to stand in the heat, wearing a heavy vest, “for over an hour, directing traffic” when traffic lights were out on the State Highway 1 and North Street intersection.

“Some kind person, unbeknown to him, drove down to the dairy and got him a bottle of water,” she said.

“They are not allowed to take gifts while on duty, so he had to wait until the traffic lights were back on before he could drink the water,” she added.

Grant was also looking after her neighbour’s elderly cats at the time who struggled with the heat, so she recalled taking them back to her house with air conditioning until the heat subsided.

“We always refer back to that day.”

The Press The Press' account of the soaring temperatures in its February 8, 1973 edition listed the hottest temperature as 42.3C in Balmoral Forest. The record-breaking 42.4C in Rangiora was confirmed later.

Rangiora, February 7, 1973

Highest recorded temperature high: 42.4C

Sitting at the top of the podium in what Noll referred to as the “gold standard” for Aotearoa high temperatures is Rangiora, in Canterbury, which hit a sweltering 42.4C in 1973.

Most parts of Canterbury and Marlborough topped 40C as well, meaning that day, five decades ago, can claim a few of New Zealand’s highest ever temperatures.

The Press reported that 26,000 chickens were lost at 12 poultry farms across Canterbury. One farmer lost $14,000 worth of birds in two hours.

By 10am, staff at three freezing works in Christchurch had walked off the job, leaving stock stranded in the yards. Workers at a glass plant also downed tools.

Firefighters battled a huge blaze in the Ashley Forest and countless others across the region.

"At no time after 11am until 8pm did the [Christchurch Fire Brigade] have fewer than eight fires to attend at one time," the paper said.