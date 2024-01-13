Heavy rain and strong winds for central and southern Aotearoa on Sunday

Heavy rain and strong winds are coming to central and southern parts of the country (file photo).

Heavy rain and strong winds are heading towards central and southern parts of the country, but the heat isn’t expected to let up just yet.

An active front is bringing brief heavy rain to the west of the South Island on Sunday, as well as strong north-west winds to some of the lower North Island and inland Canterbury.

As for the sweltering heat this week, those high temperatures are set to continue for most places until Monday.

“Maximum temperatures are forecast to barely reach the high teens early next week, in some places this is even lower than recent overnight temperatures, which might be appreciated by anyone who has been struggling to sleep this last week,” MetService Meteorologist Clare O’Connor said.

Hastings is forecast to have a Sunday high of 33C but by Tuesday the maximum temperature is forecast to be just 19C.

In Auckland, it’s expected to reach 28C on Sunday, with a drop to 26C and 25C on Monday and Tuesday.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The sun setting over Auckland City after another hot day on Friday.

Christchurch will see another hot day on Sunday with a high temperature of 29C, but with a drastic drop to 17c on Monday.

Dunedin was expected to only reach 21C on Sunday and 16C on Monday.

A heavy rain watch was in place for Fiordland, south of George Sound, starting at 7pm on Saturday and remaining until 8am on Sunday.

From 3am until 3pm on Sunday there was a watch in place for the headwaters of the Otago Lakes and rivers.

Rain was also expected in Westland, between Haast and Otira, with a heavy rain watch in place from 10am on Sunday until 9pm.

Wellington and Wairarapa were looking at a strong wind watch from 2pm on Sunday until 3am on Monday.

In Canterbury High Country there was another from 12am on Sunday until 4am on Monday.