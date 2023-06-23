Stabber goes to jail for horror attack that left his victim disfigured and disabled

David Downes has been jailed for eight years and three months after stabbing a man 12 times.

The 2019 stabbing attack on a Wellington man was so severe he was in a coma for weeks and is now permanently disabled.

In the first 24 hours in hospital, he needed 170 units of blood to survive.

A doctor had told his family he was the sickest man in hospital at the time and that they should say their goodbyes. There was not one major organ in his body unaffected.

Yet on Friday, Brian Colwill​ stood before the man who stabbed him and talked about how his life had changed.

He said he was in a coma for weeks, in hospital for months, and was now disabled for the rest of his life.

“When he [Downes] is out of prison, I will be dealing with this for life,”

Colwill was speaking of David Samuel Downes​ who stabbed him at least 12 times in Downes’ home in August 2019.

He said he had to learn to speak, swallow and walk again. His hands were so badly hurt that he could no longer play instruments and was unable to earn anything as a musician.

He had 12 stab wounds to the neck, face, hand and abdomen. Damage to his throat had permanently affected his voice and his breathing.

He still had to face more surgeries and was unsure if he would ever be able to work again.

Wellington District Court judge Peter Hobbs​ said Colwill was lucky to survive.

Colwill, Downes and another man had been drinking and listening to music. After an argument Downes punched the other man and Colwill got between them and was asked to leave.

He did but came back unaware that Downes now had a knife.

A couple of months earlier Downes had also beaten another man with punches to the head that left him with neck and facial fractures.

Judge Hobbs said Downes had said he was acting in self-defence but the judge had rejected that.

The judge sentenced him to eight years and three months jail.

After the sentencing Downes read out a part of a letter apologising but also claiming he felt he was fighting for his own life at the time.

Downes’ lawyer Paul Surridge​ had said he was a man who had come from a destructive background and had some good qualities, having raised his two sons as a solo father.