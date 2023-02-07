My Wellington: Ombudsman strums up city's 'special flavour'

While most may know him through his role as Chief Ombudsman, Peter Boshier​ is also the owner of a red vintage moped and three ukuleles, as well as a player of songs by musician Jim Reeves. The judge speaks about Wellington’s “special flavour” and the community he found here.

What does it mean to be a Wellingtonian?

I think Wellington's got a very special flavour and a very special culture. It's a small, but heavily cultural city. You can get around easily, it's got a soul. And whereas some cities in New Zealand are big and bruising, Wellington is not. It’s refined, and it has a real interest on people and the important things in life. So that’s its character, its ethos and its culture.

I live here because ...

I was required to come back to Wellington when I was offered the role of Principal Family Court judge because it's based in Wellington. I went from there to the Law Commission and then became the Chief Ombudsman.

We may not have great weather but we have…

We have a soul. We have a community. We are a place where we have values and a lot of us know each other. It's a community. That doesn't happen in some other places. So that's what makes Wellington special.

Where’s your favourite place to take in - or make - music?

I'm a sponsor of Orchestra Wellington, which is a terrific orchestra who offer really good quality music at a fantastic price. I think we're really, really well served for music in the city. My wife is a cello player. And I just keep my ukulele playing pretty much to myself.

Why did you learn to play the ukulele?

At the Law Commission, when I went there, there was a ukulele team. And it's, of course, easily transportable and pretty easy to learn. I've got three ukuleles. One is an eight string and it's absolutely beautiful. One is a travel ukulele which is in the cupboard and then I've got my third one. The typical music I will play is everything from the Gambler by Kenny Rodgers. I will do some of our office karakia, such as Whakataka Te Hau, and I will play Put Your Sweet Lips Closer to the Phone, which is by Jim Reeves. And I will do Irish songs such as Black Velvet Band and that sort of thing. And I really love it.

The best meal in the region is….

If you pick the right day, having fish and chips at Lyall Bay, preferably with a glass of chardonnay in one hand, is pretty hard to beat.

Not many people know this about Wellington but...

The weather is much better than people think it is. Over the summer we had the best weather in the country. I was born in Gisborne where we used to have these wonderful hot summer days, and now they've been plagued with bad weather. We also have a huge advantage with the new expressway. For those of us who also have a beach house out of Wellington, it's so easy to get to.