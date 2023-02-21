My Wellington: Too many road cones, not enough wharf jumping

Sarah Christie started running as a young girl and went on to run for New Zealand, winning titles in most middle-distance races on the track and road. In 2013, just eight weeks after being given the all-clear following an operation for ovarian cancer she won her age category in Wellington’s Round the Bays. Many know her as “that pregnant runner”.

What part of Wellington do you live in, and why?

I live in Kelburn, near the cable car, handy to the local school and with easy access to the city. We have five kids, so we needed a big old house to fit them all in. Plus it’s easy for them to get around from here. There is a real sense of community here with a bunch of families and older neighbours keeping an eye on us all.

My favourite thing about this part of Wellington is… The Botanic Gardens and Zealandia. The birds are now prolific around our house, which adds a lot of character to the many trees around here. We also really like going across the road to the wine bar and the local pub for a drink and a bite to eat. It makes for a night out without having to go far. The crew at the wine bar have made magnolia martinis from flowers from my tree.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A night out for Kelburn’s Sarah Christie is an easy walk across the road

The best healthy post run snack in town is at …. The local Kelburn cafe. It has great coffee and the best breakfast wraps. Saturday morning training at Newtown track was always followed by a visit to the cafe at the zoo with the kids.

To get to work in the city centre … I often catch the cable car or walk to where I work in retail at Caravan & co, a clothing store in Dukes Arcade. Unless I’m running late - then I rely on someone going down the hill in a car.

The best place to run in Wellington, rain or shine? My all-time favourite would be around the bays. There’s nothing quite like running by the water, but you need to check the wind direction! I ran when I was pregnant and at one stage wrote ‘baby on board’ on my tummy - just to explain my shape. Another time a bus load of Japanese tourists stopped me to take photos. I was eight months pregnant, and my tummy looked like a basketball. I don’t think there were many pregnant runners around in those days!

Craig Simcox/Stuff Sarah Christie runs the Harbour Capital half marathon with her baby on board sign

Most weekend mornings you'll find me ... In bed. I have become a late starter after years of early morning running. The kids are a bit older and sport starts late, so I enjoy a cup of coffee in bed. There is always something going on, and it’s nice to gather myself in preparation for the day ahead.

My one foolproof tip for hill runners… Find somewhere flat - it’s much more fun! If not, lean into it and go for it, downhill! One thing about Wellington is that you never need to do actual hill work - you do some every day.

What Wellington really needs is... A lot fewer road cones. They’ve become a health and safety hazard. And a wharf jumping/flying competition to add a bit of fun to the waterfront.