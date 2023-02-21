Wellington bus fares set to rise - but by how much?

Wellington commuters are frustrated and stranded as packed buses sail past them. (File photo)

The fate of Wellington bus fares is up for a decision this week, with an increase of up to 10% on the cards.

Ahead of the Greater Wellington Regional Council transport committee’s meeting on Thursday, official notes from the meeting indicate members will decide between a rise in bus fares of 3%, 6% or 10%.

Inflationary pressures have led to a 13% increase in service costs for the public transport service and the regional council is now looking to recoup revenue with a fare hike likely to be applied from April 1.

The three options have been analysed in terms of their predicted impact on GWRC revenue:

A 3% rise would result in a $2.6 million increase in revenue.

A 6% rise would result in a $4.1m increase in revenue.

A 10% rise would result in a $6.5m increase in revenue.

This comes as Wellington’s bus network struggles with a driver shortage which has caused mass cancellations, consistent late arrivals and widespread frustration amongst Wellingtonians.

The last increase to Wellington’s bus fares came in the form of a 1.5% hike in February 2021.

In June 2022, the regional council committed to increasing bus fares by a minimum of 3% from March 2023. However, increasing inflationary pressure meant the calculations this was based on were now considered to be out of date.

With inflation rising at 7.2% annually the regional council said bus fares were currently 12% cheaper “in real terms” than they were two years ago.

GWRC Transport Committee chairperson Thomas Nash​ said the regional council was stuck between a rock and a hard place.

“I don’t want to put up fares, but I can’t see a way to get around this,” he said.

“Tracking fares to inflation increases is our policy, but we haven’t done it in a few years. If we don’t increase fares we’re going to have to get the money from larger rates increases or the budgets for other projects like pest control or flood protection.”

Nash said the regional council had done everything it could to avoid putting up fares.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Chairperson of Greater Wellington's Transport Committee, Thomas Nash. (File photo)

“Ideally we would get more government funding, but they have a lot of other priorities.

“I want public transport to be more attractive than driving on price and convenience. We’re not doing both of those for everyone yet,” Nash said.

The transport committee is also set to confirm the implementation of an initiative which will allow children to travel free on non-premium buses and trains on weekends and public holidays from April 1.

The off-peak discount for all bus users will also increase from 25% to 50%.