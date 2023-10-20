Pay it all back, judge tells $1.6m con artist who targeted friends

Patrick Gower explores the rise of internet scams (video first published in 2022).

A con artist befriended people to get them to lend her money – more than $1.65 million – that she never intended to pay back.

Rebecca Kennedy​, sometimes known as Sarena Walker,​ had asked for loans from those she had known for years, but when they asked for the money back they discovered she had been deceitful.

She used an inheritance scam, saying her now deceased husband had been a criminal lawyer based in the Channel Islands who had left her money she was unable to access.

Kennedy told her three Wellington victims about property investments or business ventures that had not come to fruition.

It was similar to a scheme she had run in Australia in 2010 under the name Angela Bamford. There she scammed $340,000, which was spent on luxury vehicles and gambling.

Stuff Rebecca Kennedy was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and ordered to serve a minimum non-parole period of half for her deceptive crimes. (File photo)

She was jailed for five years before being deported to New Zealand.

But as Wellington District Court judge Arthur Tompkins​ said on Friday, Kennedy immediately began running similar schemes again.

One victim said Kennedy made herself out to be a wealthy woman whose husband had died overseas and she no longer had access to her money.

Another said she was trying to help Kennedy set up a business.

Another said she nearly lost her house after remortgaging it to give over $650,000 to Kennedy. She, and the other victims, believed they were targeted.

Each one had given her hundreds of thousands with the understanding they would get their money back with a return.

All the offending was from between 2012 and 2016. She had, in fact, been made bankrupt in 2015.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to two charges of obtaining by deception and theft and four charges of concealing property while bankrupt, changing her name and attempting to leave the country.

Alden Williams/Stuff Judge Arthur Tompkins says Rebecca Kennedy was particularly skilled at building friendships before she manipulated money out of her victims.

The judge said she had wormed her way into the victims’ lives.

“The motive was greed and to fund a lavish lifestyle that was then used to project a false facade of wealth to enable her to defraud other victims.”

Kennedy’s sentencing had already been delayed several times and at one previous hearing she had claimed there was money from investments in America that could be available.

However, the judge had little faith that would happen. He ordered full reparation be paid.

She was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and ordered to serve a minimum non-parole period of half.

A psychiatric report found there was no evidence she accepted responsibility or showed remorse, the judge said.

He was not the only judge to have concerns.

Associate Judge Kenneth Johnston​ at the High Court in Wellington had imposed special conditions on Kennedy in discharging her bankruptcy last year, saying she seemed to have “learnt nothing”.

The Official Assignee, who administers bankruptcies with the aim of repaying creditors, had not wanted her discharged unconditionally.

Reviewing her evidence at an earlier hearing, the judge said she had continued to “dissemble” when she thought it was in her interest to do so.