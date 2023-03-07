Some Lower Hutt water not chlorinated enough for new regulator

Around 800 households are receiving water which does not meet new chlorine regulations. (File photo)

Eight hundred homes in Lower Hutt are receiving water which does not meet new chlorine regulations, but Wellington Water says it is still safe to drink.

Wellington Water said on Tuesday afternoon that at any time around 800 households in Epuni and Fairfield were receiving water that did not comply with new regulations from Taumata Arowai.

Acting chief executive Tonia Haskell said the water continued to be safe to drink, as testing showed no harmful organisms such as E. Coli were present.

Wellington Water had commissioned its own technical study which showed its method of chlorinating the water was effective, Haskell said. But it was still in breach of new standards.

However, since new regulations were introduced at the end of last year Taumata Arowai requires a certain amount of “Ct” to be present in the water. This was where the Waterloo treatment plant was not meeting the requirements for those households in Lower Hutt.

It only affected some Lower Hutt households because they were the closest customers to the Waterloo treatment plant, meaning their water spent less time in contact with the chlorine.

Haskell said the solution was either increasing chlorine concentrations or upgrading the water treatment plant.

“Increasing the chlorine concentration to this level, which is around 2½ times the current dose, could result in a significant change to the taste of the water or cause skin irritation.

“Alternatively, significant network upgrades and investment are needed to increase the contact time between chlorine and water,” said Haskell.

Wellington Water has asked Taumata Arowai for an exemption until it could upgrade the plant.