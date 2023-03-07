Inside Tākina, Wellington's 'game changer' convention centre

A timelapse showing the construction of the Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Stone floors, large steel diagonal beams, and a set of escalators greet visitors to Wellington’s new convention centre.

The site across the road from Te Papa was previously a gravel carpark. Its is now the city’s Tākina Convention and Exhibition Centre, a building designed to host everyone from small children enjoying dinosaur Lego to international business conferences.

Tākina was constructed on time and with a $5.75 million budget overspend for a total of $185m.

At a tour of the building, Mayor Tory Whanau revealed she had her doubts about the flashy project when she came into the job. She changed her mind after seeing the space.

READ MORE:

* Life-sized Lego dinosaurs to greet first visitors to capital's convention centre

* New Wellington convention centre already has more than 60 conference bookings

* Battle of the convention centres: Three new venues worth $1.4b provide 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The ground floor of Tākina, where public exhibitions will be held.

“It is a lot more elegant than I had imagined ... [with] spaces that I think everyone is really going to enjoy. It’s really quite a game changer for our city.”

Whanau said the project would lead to more development and job opportunities, and give a boost to the local economy. “It's a hugely positive thing.”

David Perks, general manager of commercial and development at Tākina, said more than 100 conferences were already booked for the first year.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tākina was constructed on time and was $5.75 million over budget, built for a total of $185m.

He had been surprised by the amount of interest from international non-governmental organisations who saw Wellington’s place as a capital city as an advantage. They were “excited” about being close to the heart of New Zealand’s government.

“This is a place where we can play the capital city card.”

The building is three storeys high, with the public exhibition space on the ground floor, and conference rooms on the second and third floors able to host groups of up to 1600 people.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff David Perks shows the conference space on level 2, which can hold 1600 people.

The smaller conference room on the first floor has space for 700 as well as a large space outside for trade shows and other expos.

The building was designed with sustainability in mind – rainwater is captured and reused in the bathrooms. It’s also fully base-isolated, with a steel grid inside to support the structure.

The centre officially opens at the start of June. The first public exhibition in the space will be the Jurassic World by Brickman exhibition, with Lego dinosaurs, opening on June 3.