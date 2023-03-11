Explainer: Why Wellington's rates bill is increasing

The rates rise is likely to be, on average, 12.3%. (File photo)

Wellington City Council has recently approved its draft Annual Plan – the name the council gives to its budget – to go out for public consultation. It sets out what they’re going to spend money on in the 2023/24 year and will lead to an average 12.3% rates rise if approved.

There are a lot of numbers in there, and because rates are going up it might seem like the council is taking on new projects. But is that really what’s going on?

How much is the rates increase?

On average, the rates increase proposed is 12.3%. Some households will pay more and some will pay less, depending on their property value.

Is the rates increase confirmed?

No. The Annual Plan won’t be final until the end of June. Right now, the council are getting ready to open public consultation on the plan so you can tell the council what you think.

Why are rates rising so much?

There’s no single huge project that is bumping up your rates bill. Everything is getting more expensive. The core reasons are pretty boring: inflation, depreciation, increased valuations, insurance costs, and the cost of borrowing.

When costs go up, Wellington City Council doesn't have many alternatives to increasing rates – its other major revenue stream is the airport, which has not been paying much because of Covid-19.

This year’s rates increase was originally closer to 17%, but the council didn't want to put that out to the public. To bring down the rates rise, the council have used surpluses from previous years, pushed out debt repayments and delayed some funding decisions.

Using those levers could make things more expensive in the future if the council leans on them too heavily, which is why the council is not pausing all of their debt repayments or using up all of their surpluses to keep rates at the same level as last year.

Why can’t the council just ditch projects to keep rates down?

It could in theory. Practically, it would be difficult and expensive.

The council makes the big decisions about spending in the Long-Term Plan, which comes around every three years and sets out a plan for ten years. The council is still in year three of the 2021 plan, working within the framework set by the previous council.

Significant decisions which change that framework – like the sludge treatment plant and the city housing provider last year – are amendments to the Long-Term Plan, so they go through a full consultation process with the public.

Ditching significant projects to bring down rates would mean a lengthy process of consulting the public. And because the council will already be doing that next year, when the Long-Term Plan comes around, staff have recommended it’s better to wait until then to make major changes.

Are cycleways and Let’s Get Wellington Moving affecting my rates?

Yes, but probably not as much as you think. Capital projects – like the Town Hall, the new library Te Matapihi, or the cycleway network – are debt funded, meaning their cost is spread over many years of rates.

The projects to redesign streets around the city attract large chunks of central Government funding. For the next sections of the cycleway network, in Thorndon and Kilbirnie, the council predicts about 90% of the cost will be covered by the Transport Choices programme.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving is a similar deal – Wellington City Council pays only about 20% the cost of the projects, even though the changes are mostly planned for Wellington. Greater Wellington, with a broader base of ratepayers around the region, picks up another 20% and the Government pays the remaining 60%.

Why doesn’t the council just spend more on pipes?

Wellington Water asked the council for more funding, but they only provided part of that funding. That’s because council staff and councillors doubts about whether more funding would lead to more pipes being fixed.

There are problems including a worker shortage and staff leaving to the new three waters entity which will take over next year (including former chief executive Colin Crampton), which increased funding wouldn’t necessarily solve.