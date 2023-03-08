Wellington pedestrian redesign pushed back for Fifa Women's World cup

Some artist impressions of the plan to remove private vehicles from the Golden Mile.

Plans to remove cars from Wellington’s inner city are on ice until after the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) Golden Mile project involves repaving and widening footpaths throughout the central city, to make the area safer and more accessible for pedestrians and cyclists.

The works will dig up large amounts of the central city, and would have been in full swing when the Fifa Women’s World Cup matches started in July.

LGWM programme director Sarah Gardner​ said the works were rescheduled because of the host city agreement between Wellington City Council and Fifa, which states that roadworks cannot take place while the tournament is on.

But there would not be a lengthy delay to the Golden Mile project, she said.

“The planning work, construction scheduling, and early works will ensure that overall progress will not be significantly affected by the construction closedown period.”

Construction was previously due to start in the middle of the year, but will now be delayed until at least August, when the last matches are played in the capital.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is being hosted in New Zealand and Australia, and it is expected to bring thousands of football fans into Wellington.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin will host matches during the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup. (First published April 2021)

As one of the host cities, Wellington will host nine soccer matches including a quarter-final in July and August.

LGWM’s major street redesign for Wellington’s central city involves construction work right through the main shopping and hospitality centres of Wellington.

Early works to identify the locations of underground pipes and cables have already started at night on Willis St and Manners St. These works will continue and are expected to be complete by the time the World Cup comes to Wellington.

Last year the Wellington City Council had a confidential meeting to discuss how the funding arrangements for the Fifa World Cup would work.