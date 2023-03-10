Council approval the next hurdle for planned Fale Malae on Wellington waterfront

This animation shows how proposals for a Fala Malae and Garden of Beneficence could transform the waterfront area.

Plans for a national Fale Malae on the Wellington waterfront are out for public consultation ahead of a council decision about the fate of the project.

The Fale Malae is proposed to take the place of an earthquake prone underground car park in the southwest corner of Frank Kitts Park, already earmarked for demolition.

The Wellington City Council owns the land and is seeking public feedback on the Fale Malae before deciding whether to approve the building.

Chairperson of the Fale Malae Trust and Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr said the building would complement other significant cultural buildings on the waterfront such as Te Papa and Te Wharewaka.

“Aotearoa has always been a Pacific nation, and we should have a dedicated space to celebrate both New Zealand’s place in the Pacific and the role of Pacific people in New Zealand’s national identity.”

It would be the first national Fale Malae. Architect’s plans show an open building with a meeting space, boat storage and cafe (the fale) as well as an open green outside (the malae).

JASMAX/Supplied The Fale Malae has been designed Jasmax in collaboration with Dr Albert Refiti and artist Michel Tuffery.

Along with a proposed Garden of Beneficence and the Frank Kitts playground redevelopment, the Fale would be part of a redesign of the waterfront.

It would be funded by the Fale Malae Trust which has received $10 million from Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage and Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington.

Assistant Vice Chancellor (Pasifika) Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban said the Fale Malae would be a public space which was inclusive to all.

“As people of Te Moana-nui-ā-Kiwa (the Pacific Ocean), we all have a shared history and common bond, which will be reflected in the Fale Malae.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban says the Fale Malae will be a public space which was inclusive to all. (File photo)

The trust has asked the council, which owns the waterfront land, to decide whether to approve the fale by June 2023.

Programme director Sophie Bishop said approval by council was the next hurdle for the project. After that the trust could continue with fundraising and seeking corporate sponsorship.

The high ceiling is an important part of the design, with exposed wooden beams and an opening to the sky.

Mayor Tory Whanau said the plans showed design excellence “which is exactly what we want to see in our creative capital".

“The waterfront area is becoming a culturally rich part of the city and a Fale Malae will be a fantastic way to celebrate Pacific cultures from all around the region.”

The fale was originally planned for the parliamentary precinct but those plans were scrapped because of “insurmountable issues” in 2021.

There are several steps remaining before construction begins – council must approve the project on its land, approve the demolition of the car park and park development works, and the trust needs to obtain resource consent, building consent and secure funding.

The city council is taking feedback on the Fale Malae until April 10.