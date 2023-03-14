Police investigating suspicious fire outside National Library

Fire and emergency crews respond to a fire outside the National Library on Monday evening.

A fire which caused minor damage to the National Library on Monday evening is being treated as suspicious.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said three fire trucks and an aerial unit responded to calls of a fire at the National Library of New Zealand on Molesworth St at 7.50pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the fire was being treated as suspicious and a scene guard remained at the library overnight.

Thorndon Fire Station senior station officer Brendon Wood said the fire appeared to have been a result of bedding and fabric being set alight in an alcove by the library.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and remained at the scene for approximately 90 minutes, Wood said.

Any damage to the library had been contained to several panes of glass at one side of the library.

While smoke from the fire did seep into the library lobby, it was quickly removed by fire crews using positive pressure ventilation systems, he said.

SUPPLIED The 1835 Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand, 1840 Treaty of Waitangi and 1893 Women's Suffrage Petition are all displayed in He Tohu, a permanent exhibition at the National Library of New Zealand.

The Department of Internal Affairs confirmed there was a fire outside the library on Monday evening.

“At no time were people or the taonga we hold in danger of harm or damage, and we thank emergency services for their quick response,” a spokesperson said.

The library would be open on Tuesday but there may be disruptions to usual opening hours, they said.