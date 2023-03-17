Wellington land-bankers could pay more as council begins major rating overhaul

The rating policy review will look at changing the fundamental basis of Wellington’s rating system from capital value to land value. (File photo)

A rates hike could be on the cards for Wellington land-bankers as the council reconsiders the basis of its rating system for the first time in decades.

The Wellington City Council is planning to launch a major investigation into the fairness of rating and whether rates could be used as incentives to address the housing crisis in Wellington, by discouraging land-banking and encouraging development of affordable housing.

Chairperson of the Kōrau Tōtōpū – Long-Term Plan, Finance and Performance Committee Rebecca Matthews said the rating policy review gave the council the opportunity to consider how rates could “drive what the council wants to see in the city”.

The review would consider changing the fundamental basis of the rates system from capital value (including improvements) to land value (without improvements).

“As it is now, the rating policy does not discourage land-banking or encourage more intensive uses of land,” Matthews said.

The Productivity Commission recommended in 2015 that councils consider whether capital value rating – where more intensification means a higher rates bill – was discouraging development.

“By contrast, a land value rating system encourages land to flow to its highest value use and, at the margin, discourages holding undeveloped land,” the report noted.

The council’s chief financial officer Andrea Reeves​ said the council would be considering “if this is the case for Wellington” as part of the rating review. Rates were “just another lever” that could encourage efficient use of land, alongside planning rules.

It was an “across-the-board” review, the likes of which the council had not completed in at least a “few decades”, she said.

The review would also look into the fairness of rating, rates remissions for Māori land, whether commercial rates needed to take into account the size of premises, and whether more targeted rates should be used where groups of ratepayers directly benefit from council projects.

Another option to consider was a targeted climate change rate similar to the one Auckland Council introduced last year.

Matthews cautioned that the review would not look at “the size of the pie” or whether rates were too high. Instead, the focus was “how the pie is sliced up”.

The rating review was broad-ranging, and would begin “a conversation we want to have with Wellingtonians,” said Matthews.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Councillor Rebecca Matthews says the review will look at how rating could drive what the council wants to see in the city.

The papers for the council’s upcoming committee meeting warn the review could be a “highly litigious process” with a risk of a court case. Councillors must show they are “not closed to community feedback” and not biased.

A similar proposal for a land-banking tax in Christchurch last year saw a developer complaining that the rating decision was “weaponising rates” and illegal.

But the proposal went through in Christchurch with no court case, and developers are now charged four times the standard rate if there is no active or consented use being made of the land – lots used as car parks, for example, are exempt.

The proposals which Wellington is considering go further than vacant lots, looking at how under-utilised land, low-density land use and land-banking could be addressed through rates.

Mayor Tory Whanau said the review was about “ensuring we have a robust, fair and transparent system on how rates are collected”.

“I’m looking forward to hearing what the public has to say on the issue and how those views could be incorporated into changes that may occur.”

The city council will vote on whether to launch the rating review in a meeting next Thursday. The review will go out for public consultation including hearings in the second half of the year, likely between August and November.

If agreed, the new policy would apply to next year’s rates process for the 2024-2025 year.