Man found with life-threatening injuries outside Porirua police station

Police are investigating after a man was found severely injured outside the Porirua police station.

The man was found at 6.30pm on Friday and transported to hospital, where he was in a serious condition, a police spokesperson said.

He is believed to have suffered his injuries at a separate location. Police are investigating how the man was injured.

A spokesperson for Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed one patient was taken to Wellington Hospital from outside the police station. The patient had critical, or life-threatening, injuries.