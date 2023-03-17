Man found with life-threatening injuries outside Porirua police station
Police are investigating after a man was found severely injured outside the Porirua police station.
The man was found at 6.30pm on Friday and transported to hospital, where he was in a serious condition, a police spokesperson said.
Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz
He is believed to have suffered his injuries at a separate location. Police are investigating how the man was injured.
A spokesperson for Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed one patient was taken to Wellington Hospital from outside the police station. The patient had critical, or life-threatening, injuries.