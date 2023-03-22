Cook Strait ferries cancelled due to 5-metre swells, roads washed out in Wairarapa

Interislander and Bluebridge services have been cancelled for the morning as huge swells hit the capital.

Five-metre swells have forced both Interislander and Bluebridge to cancel their sailings, while debris has washed up on Wellington's South Coast.

MetService has put Wellington from Cape Terawhiti to Turakirae Head under a heavy swell warning, with waves rising to 5 metres early on Wednesday.

The heavy seas smashing onto Wairarapa’s south coast washed out parts of the Cape Palliser Rd which will likely be closed soon.

supplied Wash out on the Cape Palliser Rd in South Wairarapa after heavy southerly swells overnight on Tuesday.

Locals posted footage online of waves casting debris across the road at Te Kopi where council roading engineers were currently carrying out inspections

Interislander announced it had cancelled the 6.15 and 8.45am Aratere and Kaiarahi Wednesday morning sailings, which meant the 11am and 2.15pm sailings from Picton were also cancelled.

It warned it would not be able to move customers to other sailings, with later trips also likely to be cancelled.

Supplied Waves were crashing over the Cape Palliser Rd near Te Kopi in South Wairarapa on Wednesday morning.

“Unfortunately we are fully booked and we are unable to move you to other sailings. You will receive a full refund. Please do not come to the terminals. We are not offering standbys. At this stage it is likely that later sailings will also be cancelled but we will confirm early afternoon,” its website read.

Monique Ford/Stuff Heavy swells hit Wellington's south coast on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Bluebridge ferries have cancelled six sailings due to the large swells, in both directions.

Bluebridge cancelled bookings

Wellington to Picton – 2am, 8.15am, 1.30pm.

Picton to Wellington – 2.30am. 7.45am, 2pm.

It also warned further cancellations could be on the cards later on in the day.

“Sailings are likely to resume on Wednesday evening, but please be aware that further cancellations may occur if the weather remains severe longer than forecast. If so, all customers will be notified at the earliest possible opportunity,” its website read.

Bluebridge warned its customers it may not be able to rebook sailings for several weeks.

The Wairarapa from Turakirae Head to Mataikona is also under a heavy swell warning, with waves expected to reach 6.5m near Palliser Bay.

Jeremy Falconer/Supplied The Interislander ferry Kaiarahi during a rough crossing in Cook Strait. (File photo)

Eastbourne residents warned of king tide danger

The Hutt City Council is recommending Eastbourne residents stay home or delay travel on Wednesday morning due to waves spilling onto Marine Drive.

The council said its contractors had been working since 4am to clear debris washed onto the road.

With a king tide approaching, it was only expected to get worse with large waves combining with southerly winds.

Bess Manson/Stuff Barriers used in cycle way work around Windy Point in Eastbourne mangled by the heavy swells.

The council said the two hours from 7am would be the most dangerous for travel on Marine Drive and urged commuters to take extra care.

Heavy swells at Windy Point mangled a set of metal barriers used in works on the 4.4km Eastern Bays walking and cycling path, which will incorporate elements to protect the Eastern Bays from rising sea levels.

Monique Ford/Stuff A man clears debris off a road at Ōwhiro Bay on Wednesday morning after heavy swells hit Wellington's south coast.

Meanwhile, debris has been washed across the road at Ōwhiro Bay on Wellington’s south coast.

MetService warned that minor wave spill could also affect the train tracks and southbound lane of State Highway 2.

In Lower Hutt, a tree branch which fell onto power lines in the Belmont area left 1368 residents without power on Wednesday morning, a Wellington Electricity spokesperson said. It was fully restored by 7am.