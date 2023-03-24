Microplastics are rife in Wellington's sea sponges - new study

A new scientific study finds microplastics are widespread in Wellington's sea sponges. Pictured: Crella incrustans sea sponge used in the study

Wellington’s sea sponges are full of small plastic particles, with the highest concentrations near the central city, a study has found.

The study looked at how many microplastic particles the sea sponges in Wellington Harbour were consuming and whether their locations made a difference.

Sponges filter water constantly and are a “good bio-indicator” of pollution, said Professor James Bell who supervised the study by Victoria University of Wellington masters student Rachel Parry.

“All they do all day is sucking in water. If there are chemicals and microplastics in water they tend to get concentrated in sponges ... They could be considered an indicator of plastic pollution,” Bell said.

The study found that in the sponges with the highest concentrations of plastic – found in Evans Bay – there were more than 1000 particles of microplastic in just one gram of sea sponge.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic, which break down from plastic waste or are intentionally manufactured for beauty products

Sponges ingest the microplastics because they cannot differentiate between particles, except on size.

“If something gets sucked into eat, the sponge will consume it whether it’s food or it’s a plastic particle,” Bell said.

STUFF Glitter, beads, fibres and fragments - microplastics are everywhere.

For the study, researchers collected 45 sponges of different species from three different sites in the harbour. The sponge was dissolved away using chemicals, leaving only the microplastics which were then analysed under microscopes with UV lights.

Because microplastics are everywhere, the researchers had to be careful not to transfer them onto the sponge samples – wearing 100% cotton lab coats, only using metal and glass tools for the sponges and wiping away dust from the lab.

Rachel Parry/Supplied Examples of the tiny microplastic particles found in sea sponges from Wellington harbour, illuminated under UV light.

Bell said they had expected to find some microplastics, but they had not expected such high concentrations, with more than 1000 microplastic particles per gram in some of the sponges tested.

The study looked at sponges from three sites in Wellington: Shark Bay, Mahanga Bay and Evans Bay. It found that the location of the sea sponges had the most effect on the number of microplastics found, more than the species of sponge.

Evans Bay sponges showed the highest concentration of microplastics, significantly more than the other sites. Bell said this was probably because it was less exposed to currents and nearer to the city, with close to 10 stormwater drains within a kilometre of the testing site.

In comparison, Mahanga Bay and Shark Bay were only close to one or two stormwater drains and further from high-density urban areas. Their sponges showed lower concentrations of microplastics.

The “wider implications”, Bell said, were that shellfish and any other organisms filtering water in the harbour would contain microplastics.

A previous study showed microplastics were in Wellington’s mussels too.

An Auckland study last year found microplastics were altering oxygen and nitrogen cycles, which are fundamental to the health of marine ecosystems.