The slogan that embarrassed a Wellington councillor

Councillor Sarah Free is seriously disappointed with the vision statement.

Councillors are pushing back against branding of Wellington as a city of impact in debate over the “vision” for the next decade.

The statement – part of the early steps in developing a long-term plan to go out for community consultation – seemed innocuous enough.

“A city of impact: Wellington is a resilient capital, well-known for climate action, creativity, vibrant communities and incredible scenery,” was the draft up for discussion in the Wellington City Council committee meeting.

But the statement was fiercely debated by councillors on Thursday morning, some of whom were not happy for the vision to go out to the public.

Opponents of the vision said it did not respond to the concerns of the community about broken infrastructure.

It was described as a “bald little statement” by councillor Sarah Free, who wanted more behind the scenes work amongst councillors before the vision was made public.

“I’m seriously disappointed ... The vision must be about looking after the basics, as well as these aspirational things and making sure our city thrives and succeeds.

“This vision is not enough and I’m embarrassed to put it out to the public.”

Tony Randle says the proposed vision does not reach across the council table. Left to right: Nicola Young, Tony Randle, Ray Chung.

Councillor Tony Randle said he had hoped to see recognition of core services, resilience and the serious financial challenges facing the council as they headed into a budget deficit.

“This is not the [long-term plan] vision I was hoping to see. It’s not a vision that reaches across the table, it’s not a vision from a unified council.”

Nicola Young disliked the word vision itself.

“Visions are for drug users and religious zealots,” she said. She also said the vision needed to address the “huge issues” the council was facing.

Most people think of councils as roads, rubbish and rates - but what do they actually do, and why do councils matter?

“Would the general public really understand what our city is facing over the next three years?” wondered Diane Calvert.

“It’s very policy, corporate-speak.”

Free put forward her own revised vision for the city, titled “a city fit for the future”, which added statements about respecting Te Tiriti o Waitangi, flourishing biodiversity and supporting business prosperity.

It was narrowly voted down, with deputy mayor Laurie Foon saying Free’s proposed vision was not “short and snappy” enough and pouiwi (representative) Liz Kelly saying it was “so wordy”.

Councillor Ben McNulty pointed out that whatever the vision statement said, there were six “really good” priorities leading to action identified in the same document. “That’s the actual stuff that will come down.”

Those priorities included working with businesses and making infrastructure more resilient.

How they voted on the vision statement

For: Mayor Tory Whanau, Nureddin Abdurahman, Deputy Mayor Laurie Foon, Rebecca Matthews, Ben McNulty, Teri O’Neill, Iona Pannett, Tamatha Paul, Holden Hohaia, Liz Kelly

Against: John Apanowicz, Tim Brown, Diane Calvert, Ray Chung, Sarah Free, Tony Randle, Nicola Young

Absent: Nīkau Wi Neera (on a leave of absence in the Territorials until March 31)