William Massey's great-granddaughter calls for protection of vandalised memorial

Police tape cordons off Massey Memorial after vandals damaged the site. The damaged areas of the memorial will remain closed to the public until repairs are made.

The great-granddaughter of former Prime Minister William Massey has called for more protection for a national monument damaged by vandals.

A bronze relief of Massey’s head and his name have been covered with white paint and parts of a marble dome have been cracked and shattered into loose fragments.

The national monument on the tip of Miramar Peninsula is also the gravesite for Massey, who was Prime Minister of New Zealand from 1912 until his death in 1925, and his wife Christina, the first woman to ever be made a Dame in New Zealand.

“People need to know it is not just a William Massey memorial, it is a memorial to those who fought for New Zealand in the First World War,” said the former Prime Minister’s great-granddaughter Christine Massey.

“It’s a memorial to the country not just him.”

READ MORE:

* Vandals damage Massey Memorial, paint over bronze relief and shatter marble dome

* Work begins on Erebus memorial following protesters' eviction from Parnell site

* Massey's top agriculture student does it all by distance



Massey said she was not surprised to hear of the vandalism.

“It’s a neglected site, it has not been maintained very well, and it’s very accessible.”

With the re-development of the Mt Crawford prison site set to go ahead near the memorial site, she feared this would become a regular problem.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Vandalism at the Massey Memorial in Wellington, with the former prime minister’s name painted out in white.

She said the site lacked protection and called for CCTV cameras to monitor the area.

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage said they had informed Massey’s descendants about the damage to the memorial and would keep them updated.

Stuff Prime Minister William Massey led the nation through the World War 1, but has a troubled legacy.

Christine, who is the granddaughter of William Ferguson Massey’s eldest son, also named William Massey, said no one had contacted her.

She said she would like to speak to the Ministry of Culture and Heritage about the treatment of the memorial.

The ministry’s deputy chief executive delivery Glenis Philip-Barbara said the only contact for the Massey family the agency had was a different descendant, thus Christine Massey had not been contacted.

Philip-Barbara said the vandalism of the memorial was “disappointing and unacceptable”.

The Ministry had identified a range of maintenance works for the memorial including installing cameras and cleaning the marble, Philip-Barbara said.

“Unfortunately we are unable to do these works currently due to vehicle access restrictions. We hope to instal cameras and clean the memorial as soon as these restrictions lift,” she said.

The Massey Memorial was visited every two months by ministry staff to inspect the need for maintenance, along with regular visits from grounds maintenance contractors, Philip-Barbara said.

A police spokesperson said there was no evidence which identified the people responsible for the vandalism.

However, if anyone does have information which could assist in that, they should contact us on 105 and quote file number.