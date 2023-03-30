On-time Interislander sailings drop by 30% due to Kaitaki breakdown

The captain and crew of Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki took charge when the Interislander ship lost power in late-January.

The Interislander’s on-time arrival measurement has taken a nosedive with the Kaitaki out of action.

In January, 88% of trips across the Cook Strait were on time, but February's ferry problems saw that number plummet to 57%.

National MP Simeon Brown, who asked for the reliability figures from Transport Minister Michael Wood, said the figures showed the ferry was “clearly not performing as expected” for such a “nationally significant” supply chain route.

But it’s not the lowest point for the reliability of the ferry over the past four years – back in November 2021, before KiwiRail brought in the Valentine as an extra freight service, only a third of ferries were arriving on time.

February and March have been a choppy period for the service. In January the Kaitaki lost power during a sailing and started drifting towards Wellington’s south coast.

The problem was identified as a gearbox issue, and the Kaitaki resumed sailing for only one day before it was taken out of action again. It will not be back until at least Easter Monday.

Brown said it was concerning that New Zealand was encouraging tourists to visit again and couldn’t even get them between the islands.

“That could significantly affect our reputation for tourism. It’s leaving people stranded and significantly affecting a main freight route.

Supplied The Interislander's on-time sailings dropped by more than 30% from January to February 2023, this graph shows.

“The Government and KiwiRail need to get reliability back to where it should be.”

He suggested a change in immigration settings, like those used to get more bus drivers into the country, to get more crew for the ferries. Fullers Ferry in Auckland was also being affected by the nationwide shortage of maritime workers.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the ferries play a “crucial role” in the supply chain. It was “rich” of Brown to criticise the ageing ferries, he said, after the National Party’s failure to invest in their maintenance and replacement.

The $430 million plan to bring in two replacement Interislander ferries was currently underway in the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Korea, with the first scheduled to arrive in 2025, Wood said.

“I’ve asked KiwiRail to implement a plan to maximise reliability in the intervening period.”

Kiwirail The designs for the new, custom Interislander ferries which are scheduled to arrive in 2025 and 2026.

Wood, who is also Minister of Immigration, said “the majority of roles related to the ferries are eligible for international recruitment through the Accredited Employer Work Visa”.

General manager of the Interislander operations at KiwiRail, Duncan Roy, said the low figure in February reflected the problems with the Kaitaki. There were also crew shortages from Covid and illness.

As the Interislander worked to bring Kaitaki back into service, Roy said most passengers were being accommodated on other sailings and the ferry operator had launched an “extensive recruitment programme” to increase the number of crew.

This led to the Interislander having to pause its booking system in mid-March so it could get passengers stranded from other sailings across the strait.

“Providing customers [with] certainty is a priority for the Interislander and we are working on a number of fronts to deliver this,” Roy said.

“These include putting on additional sailings of other ferries while the Kaitaki is out of service, and preparing to build two new, larger ferries which should be in service in 2025 and 2026.”